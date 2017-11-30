SWANTON — Maureen R. Bigelow, age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Maureen was born Sept. 2, 1945 in St. Albans to the late John and Flora (Bombardier) Raleigh. Sept. 12, 1964 she was married to Carl Bigelow and they proudly ran River View Farm together for many years. Maureen shared a love for traveling with her sister Peggy, and spending summers at the lake with her other sister Jackie. Hosting holiday and family dinners was one of the many things she enjoyed, and she never let you leave her house feeling hungry. Her love of sports started when she was young and you could still find her talking about a baseball game or basketball score. In more recent years, Sunday’s on “The Raft,” with Stephen, Eliza, Jared and their friends became memories she’d cherish.

Her eldest son, Stephen C. Bigelow, his two children, Eliza M. Bigelow and Jared J. Bigelow, daughter-in-law, Sara Bigelow, and her daughter, Bella S. Bigelow, survive Maureen. She also leaves her two sisters, Margaret “Peggy” O’Brien of Albany, N.Y., and Jackie (Jacqueline) Quilliam of Edgewater, Fla.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Maureen was predeceased by her youngest son, William “Billy” J. Bigelow; three brothers, Robert “Bobby” Raleigh, John Richard Raleigh II, and Richard Raleigh; husband, Carl R Bigelow, brothers-in-law, William O’Brien, and Reginald Quilliam.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton with Father James Zuccaro as the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave. Swanton, on Monday, December 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For those who wish, contributions in Maureen’s memory may be made to American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliate, 1210 Main Street, Suite 203, Burlington, VT 05401.

