ST. ALBANS — Matthew ‘Skip’ Francis Wills (68), Feb. 23, 1949 – April 16, 2017, of St Albans, Vt., succumbed to lung cancer on April 16 while residing at the VNA McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.