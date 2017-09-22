1924 – 2017

COWANSVILLE, Quebec — Matilda “Tillie” Boudreau, beloved wife of Paul Van-Tilborgh, of Cowansville, Quebec, passed away at the age of 93 on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. She leaves to mourn her children, Paula (Bill) and Steve (Kathy), the children of her husband, Anthony, Pegge (Yvon), Brian, Michael and late Christine, her nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her brother Philip and her late sister Evelyn. She leaves many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

She lived in Franklin, Vt. with her first husband predeceased Roswell (Bob) Ploof of 24 years, and her family. She was very active in the Grange, Modern Woodman and the community. She worked at Franklin Elementary School cooking for many years and went on to be a chef. Many years later she married Paul Van-Tilborgh in 1980 and they worked side by side in their woodworking business in Dunham, Quebec. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Royal Legion Br. 99 in Cowansville.

She was always there for anyone in need with her joyous laugh and kind heart. She was a very unique and special person for her time. Her personality was outgoing, jubilant and it always rubbed off on everyone who crossed her path.

Family and friends will be welcome at Desourdy Funeral Home, 101 Rue Jean-Besre, Cowansville, QC on Saturday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the chapel service. Mrs. Van-Tilborgh will be placed at the Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Red Cross would be appreciated.