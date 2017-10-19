This photo provided by Kellie Robtoy shows items removed from graves at Mount Calvary Cemetery and piled agains the side of a building.

ST. ALBANS — Multiple area residents have expressed distress that items have been removed from graves at Mount Calvary and Holy Cross cemeteries.

Peggy Roberts, whose son, Connor, is buried at Mount Calvary, said she had found multiple items taken from his grave, including his first hockey puck and items left by his friends who had brought back tokens when traveling to places Connor had wanted to visit.

The items weren’t taken by vandals, but were removed by caretakers. “I feel violated,” she said. “That’s all you have left of them is their grave.”

She also criticized the lack of empathy on the part of the church. “You have to put yourself in the place of a person who has lost a loved one,” she said.

Speaking of her son’s first hockey puck, she said, “They just threw it away like it was trash.”

