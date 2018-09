FAIRFAX- Maryann Armand (Pigeon) Zeno, 93 passed away on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at her home in Fairfax. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 from 2 to 5 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Lukes Catholic Church in Fairfax. Please visit www.awrfh.com to view further information and share your memories.