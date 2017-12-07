ST. ALBANS — Mary Sylvia Yearman a longtime area resident passed away, Monday Dec. 4, 2017, at the Northwestern Medical Center with her family at her side. Sylvia was 81 years old.

Born in St. John’s Newfoundland on March 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late, Samuel Clayton and Lillian (Cluett) Curnew. Sylvia was a very active volunteer in the community as well as a longtime member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in St. Albans.

Sylvia was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, Thomas D. Yearman, as well as her sisters Vera Goodyear, Marion Rideout and Linda Curnew.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Yearman, Jr. of St. Albans, Tonya Yearman of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Timothy Yearman and his wife, Deanna, of St. Albans, as well as her grandchildren, Alexa Yearman, Heather, Samantha and Danielle Tippett.

Sylvia is also survived by her siblings, Ernest Curnew and his wife, Mabel Curnew, David Curnew and his partner, Karen and Sue Barter and her husband, Robert, and several nieces and nephews. She leaves her close friends, Edna Chagnon and Carol Livingston, as well as Sharon and Donna Burt whom she loved like her own children.

Family and friends will honor and remember Sylvia’s life by gathering for The Burial Office and Holy Communion on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, corner of Church and Fairfield Streets, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church Relief & Development Fund, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7058.

