Mary Patricia Westover

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

ATHELSTAN, Quebec — Mary Patricia Westover, née Rowat, 93, passed away in Athelstan, Quebec, Canada on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. She was born March 17, 1924 in Athelstan, delivered by her Grandfather Rowat, the village doctor.

She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson Westover. She leaves behind to mourn her, two daughters, Mary Ann Westover and her husband, Steve Rivers, and Linda Teele. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jennifer and Timothy Rivers and Vanessa and Alicia Sawicki, three sisters, Shirley, Letty and Judy, and brother Gerald and wife Verna, sister-in-law Ruth, and many nieces and nephews.

Patricia loved reading, bowling, crossword puzzles, shopping and game shows. Her large family and many friends could always count on receiving a birthday card from her. Patricia taught school for many years both before and after her marriage. After her marriage, she moved to Alburgh, Vt. where she lived with Nelson on a farm. In 1970, after selling the farm, they decided to move back to Althelstan where Patricia grew up and she lived there the rest of her life.

Funeral to be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at the Presbyterian Church in Athelstan, Quebec. Receiving is at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of choice would be appreciated.