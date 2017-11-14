ST. ALBANS — Mary Goodhue, age 85, passed away Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at her daughter’s home in St. Albans.

She was born in Richford on Aug. 14, 1932 to the late Emery and Hilda “Della” (Tatro) Bonnette.

Mary worked for the Northland Hockey Stick company in Richford for 22 years where she glued the blades to the stick handles. Her family recalls wonderful memories of working together at the company where her son Lonnie sanded the blades for his mom to glue and her daughter Irene finished the product by shaping them. She adored playing bingo and would often attend 5 nights a week. She was truly her own person that loved her independence and passionately lived her life enjoying it to its fullest. She lived for the past 25 years at the Holy Angels apartments in St. Albans where she had many friends that she loved and that absolutely loved her. They really looked after each other. She always walked everywhere — to the store, to her hairdressers. A healthy active woman that was happy to say that she never got sick. Mary cherished the time she spent with all her family. The family would like to thank Mary’s granddaughters, April Furlow and Heather Goodhue, for all their help and for taking Mary to bingo, it meant a lot to her.

She is survived by her children, Lonnie Goodhue of Rochester, N.Y., Thelma Murray and her husband Henry of Richford, Priscilla Murray and her significant other Scott Gonyea of St. Albans, Paul Goodhue and his wife Sena of Richford, and Irene Goodhue of Richford; former daughters in law, Jill Heath and Delphia Goodhue; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband of 41 years Melbourne Goodhue; daughters, Debbie Codling and Cheryl Goodhue; granddaughter, Brandy Goodhue and sister, Margaret Goodhue.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave. Enosburg Falls. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will follow in the East Berkshire Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to The Villa Rehab Center, 7 Forest Hill Dr., Saint Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com