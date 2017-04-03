Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — Mary E. Greenia, 93, formerly of Essex, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Swanton, on Sept. 1, 1923, the daughter of Russell and Bertha (Martin) Maskell.

She was the oldest of seven siblings.

Mary was happily married to the love of her life James “Larry” Greenia, for 42 years until his passing in 1989. They raised three children together. Mary and Larry enjoyed spending their time together dancing, especially the waltz. She took pride in taking care of their home and family and loved to sing, cook and bake. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life. Mary was young at heart and would often join in playing with all of her grandchildren, even in her last days.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Judy Sorrell and husband, Ed, Jean Barr and husband, Briane, her son James Greenia II and wife, Rita, grandchildren, Rob Kimball and wife, Tina, Jennifer Greenia-Kelley and husband, Shane, Julie Greenia, Eric Barr, Joshua Barr and wife Heather, as well as five great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 11 to 1 p.m. with services following at 1 p.m. in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center, Milton.

Burial will be at a later date in Essex.

