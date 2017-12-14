SWANTON — Marvin Wunsch, 92, formerly of Eastchester, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years overseas in World War II. Marvin spent his life as a self-employed carpenter in Lower Westchester, N.Y.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Shirley, his daughter Jill Miller and sons Bruce Wunsch (Jhami) and Steven Wunsch (Patricia). His seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sinai Free Synagogue, 550 N Columbus Ave, Mt. Vernon, NY 10552.

Locally the Wunsch family was assisted by the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.