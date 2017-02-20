Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Marlene Combs, 66, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Feb. 12, 2017 at the Respite House in Colchester.

She is survived by her daughters, Lorri with her children: Wayne, Katrina and Kelsey. Debbie with Ray. Rhonica with her family.Her great-grand babies Kaiden, Arturo and Lorenzo who loved their “Peen” very much. Her siblings: Stanton with Gwen, Stuart with Karen, Danny with Diane,Wesley with Bonnie, Lesley, Margaret with Joe and Susan with Mike. Sister-in-law, Jane. As well as Uncle Mark Gagnon and Aunt Madeline Hale.

She enjoyed crocheting, word search and fishing as well as playing with her great grand babies and shopping.

She is predeceased by her father Carmi, mother Annette and brother Steven.

A special thank you to her friends at the Arbor’s especially Priscilla and Mona. As well as Addy, Betty and Kelly and everyone else at the Respite House. Her lifelong friend O. And the one she loved to give a hard time to, Gord.

Per her request there will not be any funeral services. A memorial service is tentatively planned for the spring.