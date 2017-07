Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON — Mark Erwin Whipple, Sr. 55, passed away on June 30, 2017 after his battle with cancer at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans. Services for Mark will be held on July 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Most Holy Name of Jesus, 301 Brooklyn Street, Morrisville VT. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.