ISLE LaMOTTE — Mark B. Martin Jr., age 20, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an automobile accident in Alburgh on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Mark was born Jan. 12, 1997 in Burlington the son of JoAnne (LaFountain) and Mark B. Martin Sr.

Mark was a lifelong resident of Isle LaMotte and a graduate of MVU Class of 2015. Mark was employed with the family business, M & J Lawn Care and in the off-season worked for Ron Machia & Sons Farm in Sheldon. Mark could always be counted on to help any farm in the area that needed a hand. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying, duck hunting, deer hunting, ice fishing, bridge jumping and hanging out at a bonfire with his friends.

He is survived by his parents, Mark and JoAnne Martin of Isle LaMotte; his sister, Jessica Martin her boyfriend Matthew Hemingway and her daughter, Jeannette Martin of Isle LaMotte, and Cassie Hubbard her husband Nicholas and their son Harold Martin of So. Hero; his maternal grandfather, Edward LaFountain Jr. of Berkshire; many aunts, uncles and cousins. As well as many friends throughout Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Mark was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Priscilla LaFountain; and paternal grandparents, James and Cora Martin Sr.

Visiting hours will be held Friday Dec. 1, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A memorial service will be held Saturday Dec. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home in Swanton

For those who wish, contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to Isle LaMotte Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 32, Isle LaMotte, VT 05463.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com