FAIRFIELD/HATTIESBURG, MISS. — It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Andrew Girard, Sr. share the news of his death. He was born on Aug. 6, 1938 in Fairfield, Vermont and passed away on Jan. 21, 2018 in Hattiesburg, Miss. His life will be celebrated in a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Friday, Jan. 26 at 11:30 a.m.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank L. Girard and Alphonsine Belisle Girard. Mark was the youngest of seven children. His brothers, Edward Girard, Phillip Girard and Francis Girard preceded him in death. In recent years, he was preceded in death by two of his grandchildren, Rachel Grace Cox and Michael Rayborn Girard.

Mark is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patsy Elma Smith of Lake, Miss. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Mark Girard (Raye Lynn), Suzanne Girard Cox (Jason) and Jay Girard (Gloria). His life was enriched with the blessing of his grandchildren, Jane Eyre Girard, Carolyn Girard, Read Cox, Walker Cox and Chloe Cox. Lastly, he is survived by sisters, Theresa Gordon, Madeline Fontaine and Alma Kennedy.

Mark was never afraid of taking risks or accepting challenges. The first of these was leaving his family’s dairy farm in Vermont and enlisting in the United States Army in 1961. Most of his enlistment was spent at United States Strike Command at McDill AFB in Tampa, Fla. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was discharged in 1963 after the death of his brother, Edward. In Tampa, he met Patsy Smith, the daughter of his next-door neighbors, Elmer and Bernice Smith. They were married on June 6, 1964.

Most of Mark’s career was spent in sales. He was proudest of his work as an area manager for Dexter Russell Cutlery. He earned Salesman of the Year honors twice. He also was honored with the Rudy Ruettiger Award for courage in the face of adversity.

Faith and service were the hallmarks of Mark’s life. He was a member of St. Therese parish in Jackson and later Sacred Heart parish in Hattiesburg. He was a member of the choir at both parishes. At St. Therese he served on the Parish Council and was President of the Athletic Association for St. Therese elementary school. At Sacred Heart, he became a member of the Knights of Columbus. After retirement, Mark was active in the AARP and served as president of the Hattiesburg chapter.

Mark’s greatest personal traits were his optimism, enthusiasm, perseverance and sense of humor. He taught his children about working hard, serving others, keeping a positive attitude and standing up for what is right, even if you stand alone. He will be missed greatly to all who knew him and we are honored to be part of his life.

Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Visitation will be at Moore Funeral Home, Hattiesburg on Thursday, January 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.