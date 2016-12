Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

GEORGIA — Marjorie F. Cote, 91, died peacefully Tuesday evening Dec. 6, 2016 at the UVMMC in Burlington, with her loving family by her side.

There will be no visiting hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Dec. 10, 2016 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Milton.

For a complete obituary, and to leave online condolences, please go to www.minorfh.com.