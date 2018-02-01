MARLBOROUGH, CONN./ST. ALBANS, VT. – Marjorie Doris LeClair a former resident of St. Albans and longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away early Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

Born in Burlington on December 31, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Gertrude (O’Connor) LeClair. Marge was 89 years old.

Marge graduated from St. Mary’s High School and then went on to receive her Registered Nurse degree from Barre City Hospital. She then began a long career with the Hartford Hospital in the OBGYN Unit, retiring in 1991 following 36 years of service.

Survivors include her brother, John LeClair and his wife, Donna, of Williamsburg, Virginia; her sisters, Charlotte Pudvah of St. Albans, Jane Finn of Lewiston, New York and Kathryn Jarvi of Syracuse, New York and her sister-in-law, Beverly LeClair of St. Albans, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Suzanne, Sara and Rachel Russell.

In addition to her parents, Marge was pre-deceased by her brothers, Richard and his wife, Marilyn, LeClair and Robert “Butch” LeClair and her brothers-in-law, Francis Pudvah, James Finn and William Jarvi.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Marge’s life by gathering for a Mass of Christian Burial, on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans. Interment will be at a later date in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the St. Albans Skating Association, P.O. Box 855, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.

Assisting the LeClair family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.