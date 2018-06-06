Cal Raleigh, son of Swanton native and Missisquoi alumnus Todd Raleigh, was chosen 90th in the Major League Baseball amateur draft Tuesday night, by the Seattle Mariners.

The Florida State junior was taken in the third round, and is projected to remain at catcher in the Mariners system.

Raleigh is the Seminoles’ leading hitter for average at .326, and his 13 home runs are second on the team. His 75 hits include a team-high 18 doubles and a triple, with 51 walks and just 43 strikeouts in 230 at-bats. In late May, Raleigh was named Most Valuable Player in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, which FSU won.

Cal Raleigh is the second in the family to play minor-league baseball. His uncle, Matt Raleigh, was taken by the Montreal Expos in the 14th round of the 1992 draft and played 10 years in the minors, hitting 119 home runs in 629 games. Another uncle, John Raleigh, was drafted by the New York Yankees but was then diagnosed with cancer and never played pro ball.