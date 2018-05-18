This overhead image of the new marina's slips was taken by Armand Messier.

ST. ALBANS – With the last of its 154 slips entering the water and contractors rigging up its electricity, the St. Albans Bay Marina, currently the only marina in the 7.5-square-mile inlet, is set to meet its June opening date.

Between the bookends of state and town approval and the final phase of construction, the St. Albans Bay Marina has been three years in the making. The project, entirely a private endeavor between co-owners Chuck Lowe and Rene Boissoneault, was a $3 million commitment.

“It’s exciting. There are a lot of different emotions,” Lowe said. “There are a lot of people in this area that boat… and they shouldn’t have to travel down to Chittenden County for recreation.”

A long gangway stretches out from its base along the shore, reaching out toward the center of the bay with five sets of arms stretching out from that main artery. Along each of those arms, docks are extended to make room for 154 slips. Ten of those slips are dedicated for transit boats, and another 50 have already been rented for the upcoming season, according to Lowe.

On the shore, an older house is being restored to serve the marina, with services like laundry, a kitchen and a ship store spread out around the building. Paths wrap around the house and lead to the docks, ultimately connecting the marina with St. Albans Bay’s major intersection at Lake and Georgia Shore roads.

“The docks will all be lit up,” said Lowe, running through a list of his marina’s features. “This pathway will all be brick pavers. There’s gas, diesel, a pumping out facility.”

Across the street, a parking lot, constructed with drainage tiles and lined with permeable soils and grass, has room for roughly 90 cars to park.

