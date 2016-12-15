MARILYN LEE MCGOVERN RAGSDALE

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

March 6 1944 – Dec. 13, 2016

BURLINGTON — Marilyn McGovern Ragsdsale, age 72, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Dec. 13, 2016, at UVMMC with her loving family by her side after a 3-week struggle with an undiagnosed comatose condition.

She (and her twin brother) was born on March 6, 1944, in St Albans to parents J. Russell (Pappy) McGovern and Elma Madeline (Maddy) Loomis McGovern. Their birth made the papers all the way to California and in between because it deferred their dad from being inducted into the Army.

‘Mar’ graduated from Champlain College and was very proud of her work as a legal secretary at Governor Phil Hoff’s law firm in Burlington and her work at Ayerst Laboratories in Rouses Point, N.Y. In later years she worked for 8 years at Westview House under the auspices of Howard Mental Health.

Mar was a friend to all. She loved her cats, especially Mia and over the years had more than you could count. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved music. WJOY was a constant companion on her radio day and night.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Sherri Anne Goodroe LaPlant and partner,Brian Murray, of Georgia, and son, Kelley Osgood and wife, Lyressa, of Bolton Vt.,twin brother Michael McGovern and his wife, Melanie, of St Albans, her older sister, Nancy L’Ecuyer and husband, Paul, of Essex Junction; grandchildren, Kristin Cooke and partner, Robbie Tyler, Joshua LaPlant, Ethan Osgood and Mabel Osgood; great grandchildren (twins) Kathryn and Kyla Cooke, Zachary Tyler and Chayse Tyler. She is also survived by her first husband, Chuck Goodroe of California, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, an infant brother, David William McGovern, stepmother, Lillian Newcombe McGovern, husbands Ken Osgood and George Ragsdale.

Visiting hours will be held at Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St, St Albans, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 at the funeral home. Burial will be in late spring.

Her family wishes to heartily thank the doctors, nurses and staff in UVMMC ICU 4 for their wonderful, compassionate and excellent care of Mar for the time she was in their care! We were as well taken care of as Mar was!! To send Marilyn’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to our on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.