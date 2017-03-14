Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

RICHFORD — Marietta Cole, known to those who loved her as Etta, passed away peacefully in Richford, Vt. on March 8, 2017.

Born in Crosby, Minnesota on Aug. 5, 1919, she was the only child of Johanne Isomaa and Martha Lampii, both immigrants from Finland.

Etta had fond memories of growing up in Duluth. She loved to ice skate in the winter and take the streetcar to Park Point on Lake Superior to swim with friends. Duluth is also where she met Walter Smith, whom she married in 1940. Walter was youngest of eight children and Etta enjoyed being part of a large family. Walter and Etta moved to Cleveland, where they had two daughters and enjoyed dancing, bowling and singing in the church choir. Etta worked at Rotor Tool for 26 years and was proud of her work there and the independence it gave her, as well as her longtime friendships with co-workers Verna and Ginny. She was good at reading people and always knew when someone needed a hug or a joke. After Walter died in 1980, Etta retired to St. Petersburg, Fla., where she met and married Bob Cole and thus expanded her family. Theirs was a life of fun, laughter and adventure.

In Florida Etta took up golf, which she played into her 80th year. She liked to walk and be active, and took advantage of the activities offered at the retirement community where she and Bob lived. All who knew her remember her as a very kind person with a great sense of humor and a deep and abiding love of music, singing, dancing, and… eating ice cream. She also loved hosting family meals, and always made sure people had second helpings. Love of family was a defining characteristic. Throughout her life she had a strong faith, and was a member of various Lutheran and Methodist churches.

She is survived by her daughters Claudia Rose and Cheryle Stauffer, stepsons Lorin Cole and Tim Cole, grandchildren Jill Stauffer, Gail Rose, Natalie Kidder, Caitlyn Cole, Adam Cole and Danielle Cole, son-in-law Lewis Rose, daughters-in-law Linda Cole and Karen Cole and great grandchildren Miles Goldsmith, Megan Goldsmith and Ramsay Kidder.

For the last years of her life she lived at Our Lady of the Meadows Care Home. She loved her years there and was often heard expressing her love for the staff and her appreciation of their beauty. Her entire family feels deep gratitude for the love and care she received there.

Etta will be laid to rest in the spring next to her late husband Walter in the Mentor Municipal Cemetery in Ohio.

To celebrate Etta’s life, feel free to follow her example and tell loved ones that you love them.

