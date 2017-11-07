FAIRFAX — Marie Phyllis Benoit, 74, a longtime Fairfax resident passed away Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester. Marie had struggled with ALS, Lou Gehrig ’s disease for many years.

Born in Gulfport, Mississippi on Jan. 11, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Lillian (Williams) McMahon.

After graduating from Holy Angels School, Marie was first employed at Ever Ready in St. Albans and later at IBM in Essex until her retirement. In addition to working on the family farm, she also operated her own greenhouse.

She married Leo J. Benoit on Aug. 21, 1965. He passed away on April 11, 2014.

Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her love of house plants and the beautiful orchids she grew. Marie also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, plus spending time at the pond to feed the turtles. She had a love for all music, especially Tom Petty.

She leaves her children, John L. Benoit and wife, Nancy of West Swanton, Gerald J. Benoit and wife, Rhoda of Fairfax, Lori Benoit and her significant other, Jeffrey Houghton of St. Albans and Brenda Hood and husband, Dana of Williston, her grandchildren, Thomas, Emily, Cameron, Nevin and Andre.

She also leaves a sister, Linda McMahon Geno of Milton, her brothers and sisters in law, Evelyn and Robert Ashline of Fairfax, Mary and Dennis Shorey of St. Albans, Norman and Jackie Benoit of Fairfax and Claire Benoit of Franklin, her friend, Penny Nichols of Fairfax and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer a special thanks for the wonderful care Marie has received from the Franklin County Home Health, Meals on Wheels and the McClure Miller VNA Respite House.

Private visiting hours and funeral services will be held for Marie on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans with Rev. Mr. Duane Langlois, Deacon from Holy Angles Parish officiating. Interment will be in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

For those considering of making a memorial contribution, the family has suggested the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to Franklin County Senior Center Meals on Wheels, 75 Messenger St., St. Albans, VT 05478

Arrangements are by the Heald Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting www.healdfuneralhome.com