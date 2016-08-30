Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Marie Etta Fleming, age 85 years, a resident of Victoria Lane in St. Albans died early Monday morning, Aug. 29, 2016, in the Franklin County Rehab Center with loving family at her side.

Born in Watertown, N.Y. on Dec. 22, 1930, she was the daughter of the late, Rene and Mary B. Hotte. She attended BFA in St. Albans and on May 26, 1979, was married to Robert M. Fleming, who survives her. Marie was associated for several years with the former Lorraine’s Women’s Clothing Store, located on North Main St. in St. Albans City. She will also be remembered for her beautiful flower gardens as well as being a great cook.

In addition to her husband Robert, Marie leaves three daughters, Deborah Chadwick of Ozark, Mo., Diane Bellrose and husband Thomas of Swanton, Donna Chadwick and significant other, Andrea Brown, of St. Albans; stepdaughter, Ann Owens of Tenn.; a stepson, Robert M. Fleming, Jr. of Mich.; six special grandchildren; eight special great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Marie was predeceased by her sister, Betty Stimets and two brothers, Elmer and William Hotte.

A public Graveside Service and Interment will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at 11 a.m. from the family lot in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, 65 Canada St., Swanton, and The Reverend Mr. Duane Langlois will officiate.

There will be no public calling hours.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com