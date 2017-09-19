ST. ALBANS — Marie D. Tremblay, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, surrounded by her loving family, on her 52nd wedding anniversary, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in St. Albans on Jan. 16, 1946 to the late Edward Hemond Sr. and Rose (Smith) West.

Marie was a graduate of Richford High School class of 1964. She married Gilbert Tremblay on September 18, 1965. Marie’s passion was raising her children and being a special part of her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives. She was an antique collector — especially of children’s toys, a lover of music and most importantly, the matriarch of her family. Marie loved her role as a homemaker and she lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she always made sure every holiday was special for them. Her favorite place to relax was anywhere by the water.

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Tremblay of St. Albans; four beautiful daughters, Michelle Stanley and her husband Mark of Franklin, Kari-Ann Tremblay and her partner Ian Casperson of Swanton, Suzanne “Suzie” Tremblay and her partner Shawn Toussaint of St. Albans and Danielle Garrant and her husband Ian of St. Albans; her beloved grandchildren, Sean, Will and Chandra Stanley, Eva Watson, Patrick, Devin and Meagan Staples and Ellie, Annabelle, Joshua and Joseph Garrant; great grandchildren, Chloe and Gavin Smith, Lucy Watson and Madelyn Staples; her brothers, Edward “Bud” Hemond and his wife Vicki of St. Albans, Paul Hemond and his wife Judy of Richford and Richard West and his wife Kristi of Cape Coral, Fla.; sisters, Rita Howard of St. Albans, Darlene Gregoire and her husband Mark of Richford and Angie Paquette and her husband Ronnie of Richford and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Marie was predeceased by her step-father, Lynwood “Chick” West and her sister, Jane Marie Hemond.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. from, Saint Louis Roman Catholic Church, Lamkin St. Highgate Center. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gifts in Marie’s memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, UVM Medical Center Clinic, 790 Colchester Parkway, Colchester, VT 05446.

