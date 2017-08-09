Marie Bell

ASHBURN, Va. — Marie “Re” Elizabeth Bell (nee Gorman), age 81, of Ashburn, Va. passed away Friday morning, August 4.

Born in Philadelphia, Marie spent her life devoted to her husband Jim, her only child, James, her daughter-in-law Lisa, and two granddaughters Autumn and Josie. Marie and Jim lived in St. Albans from 2006-2015. Her passion and talent was as an artist and her favorite paintings were of the beautiful scenery in Vermont. Marie loved to laugh and her joyful spirit inspired and moved everyone who met her.

Arrangements through Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, Va. are pending. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Theresa’s Divine Mercy Outreach, 43367 Icepond Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147.