Marie ‘Anna’ Cota

SWANTON — Anna Cota, age 94 passed away Sunday night April 9, 2017 in Giordano Manor in Swanton. On Aug. 7, 1943 she was married to Leo F. Cota who pre-deceased her on Jan. 16, 2013.

Anna was born in St. Albans on Nov. 13, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Phillippe Viens and Amanda (Loiselle) Viens. She was a member of Ladies of St. Anne in Swanton. She volunteered many years at Mary S. Babcock and Swanton Central Schools. She enjoyed gardening and was well known for her hillside gardens along the Missisquoi River bank in front of her home, bicycling and traveling. She would travel many miles on her three-wheel trike often with her grandchildren in the basket on the back. Anna spent many hours quilting and loved crafting. She was devoted to her loving family and cherished her time with them.

She is survived by four sons and their wives; Ronald and Fern Cota, Frederick and Bennye, Bernard and Ann Cota, Dennis and Sherry, one daughter, Mary Rusnak and husband George, one brother, Joseph and his wife Jean Viens, two sisters, Irene Brosseau and sister Bertha Viens and two sister-in-laws, Clair and Therese Viens, daughter-in-law, Alice Susan Cota. She was also survived by 22 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she is pre-deceased by her children: Linda Arsenault, Alice Merchant and Roger Cota, siblings, Raymond, Paul, Roland and his wife Rita, Lucien and his wife Margaret, Rita and her husband Henry Beaulieu. Also pre-deceased by seven siblings, at a very early age, as well as grandchildren: Susan Rusnak, Jeremy Poissant and Shane Cota and one great granddaughter, Abbey Szubryck.

The family would like to thank the staff at Giordano Manor for their loving care and compassion over the last seven years.

The Liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Cota family lot in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Donations in Anna’s memory may be made to the Ladies of St. Anne, 65 Canada Street, Swanton 05488.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com