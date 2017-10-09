FAIRFIELD — On Friday Oct. 6, 2017, Marie was granted her angel wings following a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She was at home surrounded by her family and friends.

Born on June 19, 1957, in St. Albans, she was twin daughter to the late Thomas H. and Ruby (Corey) Minor Sr. Marie was 60 years old.

Marie was a 1975 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and then began a long career working in the baking industry. She and Marion were known for their master baker qualities and doing many wedding cakes for area families. She worked in several area restaurants, including Chester’s on the Square, The Ole Foundry Restaurant, where she was especially proud of her bartending abilities, Ponchos and most recently was in the bakery at the Hannaford’s in St. Albans.

She was a lifelong communicant of St. Patrick Parish, enjoyed working on the farm with her family and just loved being at home.

Survivors include her brother, Thomas H. Minor, Jr. and her twin sister, Marion Minor, both of Fairfield, her many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends, as well as her feline companions, Bella Jean and Smokey.

Marie’s family would like to thank the Franklin County Home Heath, Hospice program, especially her “Angel,” Lacey Royea, and the many family, friends and neighbors for the care and support given to her and her family during her illness. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Stephen Payne.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 116 Church Street, Fairfield with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will follow in the family lot in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.

In honor of Marie, please wear purple to her mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marie’s name may go to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502.

To send Marie’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.