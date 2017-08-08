Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Marianne “Patty” (Mayotte) Miller, 72, loving wife of 53 years to Marvin Miller passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Patty was born March 18, 1945, in Richford, Vt., the daughter of the late George and Mary (Lavender) Mayotte.

Patty was born and raised in Vermont where she met her husband and they moved to Connecticut where they made their home in Suffield. She was a longtime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #1034 in Brattleboro, Vt. She enjoyed camping with her family and friends and reading.

In addition to her husband, Marvin, she is also survived by three daughters, Melinda Miller of Suffield, Cindy Germano and husband, Paul of Newington and Kimberly Brutnell of Newington; her seven beloved grandchildren, Sean Cain, Jack, Paul and Amanda Germano, Matthew, Andrew and Carly Brutnell; three brothers, James Mayotte and wife, Wendy, of N.H., Dennis Mayotte and Charles Mayotte and wife, Sue, all of Vermont; a sister, Gloria “Buttons” Lisella of Newington and several nieces and nephews. Patty was predeceased by her son, Marvin “Marski” Miller, Jr.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. A funeral service for Patty will be celebrated at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.

