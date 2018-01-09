HIGHGATE — Marianne Greenia, age 85, died peacefully Jan. 6, 2018 following an extended stay at Franklin County Rehab Center.

Born in Germany on Dec. 17, 1932, she came to the U.S. in 1954 with the love of her life, Frederick A. Greenia.

Marianne was a hardworking, dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She kept her family warm with her knitting and well-fed with her canning and cooking. She took special pride in her flower gardens and farming.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents; twin children Peter and Paula and beloved grandson, Michael “Mikey” Pigeon.

In addition to her loving husband of 65 years, Marianne is survived by her children and their spouses: Karl and Linda Greenia of Swanton, Edith “Edie” and Gary Brennan of California, Diane and Dave Minor of Highgate, Deborah Johnson of Highgate Center, and Susan and Charles Thompson of New Hampshire. Grandchildren and spouses: Autumn and Paul Hoffman, Hannah and Adam Miller, Shawn Brennan, Meghan and Curtis Gragg, Michelle Pigeon, Kirk and Alison Pigeon, Paul and Chelsea Pigeon, Travis and Cristin Johnson, Amanda and Chad Hess, Chelsey and Nathan Twombly, Jonathon Thompson and 10 loving great-grandchildren.

Our special thanks and appreciation to all the staff at the Franklin County Rehab Center for their compassion and dedication to our mother’s care.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. from St. Louis Roman Catholic Church in Highgate Center, Vt. Father James E. Zuccaro will be Celebrant and Homilist. Interment will be later in the spring at St. Louis Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 in the Kidder Memorial Home

89 Grand Avenue Swanton for 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Gifts in Marianne’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, Courtyard at Given 3N, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401

