Marguerite N. Paulette

ST. ALBANS/PALM COAST, Fla. — Marguerite N. “Mae” Paulette, a resident of St. Albans for many years died on Monday, May 9, 2017, at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast. She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late Amie and Emma Nourrie. In June of 2002, she moved to Palm Coast, Fla.

Mae’s husband, Arthur “Bill” Paulette predeceased her on Nov. 16, 1991. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Emma May and Kenneth Lane of Palm Coast, a granddaughter, Shelli Beth Truett of New Hampshire, three great-grandsons, Peter, Andrew and Christopher and three great great-grandchildren, Jordan, Micah and Mason. She was predeceased by sisters, Martha Thomas and Orma Fournier and brother, Ernest Nourrie.

At Mae’s request, there will be no visitation and flowers will please be omitted. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the King’s Daughters Home, 10 Rugg Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to the North Troy Cemetery, c/o Gloria Willis, 783 Vamphill Road, Newport Center, VT 05857.

Assisting Mae’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome on her guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.