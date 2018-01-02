FAIRFIELD — Margaret R. Draper, 91, passed away Dec. 29, 2017, at King’s Daughters Home in St. Albans, with her family at her side. She was born in Enosburg Falls, Vermont on Aug. 18, 1926, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Jessie (Prouty Davis) Blaisdell.

On Aug. 13, 1946, Margaret married Donald A. Draper in Swanton, Vermont. Donald predeceased Margaret on Jan. 23, 2004. They lived all their married life in Fairfield, Vt.

Margaret had a great gift of music, playing the accordion and harmonica. She also loved flowers and spent countless hours tending her many flower beds. Her greatest joy in life was her family.

Margaret leaves four children, Linda Button and her husband, David, of Fairfield, Margaret Jean Perry and her husband, James, of Sheldon, Harold Garrett and his companion, Laurie Belisle, of Swanton and Sherry Boulerice and her husband, Michael, of St. Albans.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Carol Graves of Seal City, Calif., brother-in-law, Gary Draper and his wife, Veronica, of Enosburg Falls, Vt., 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by twin daughters, Margery and Margaret, one brother, three half-brothers and five half-sisters.

The family wishes to extend many thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at King’s Daughters Home and Franklin County Home Health Agency.

The Office of Burial and Holy Communion will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, corner of Church and Fairfield Street, St. Albans. Handicap access is on the Fairfield Street side of the church. Interment will be at a later date in Hope Cemetery in Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to King’s Daughters Home,10 Rugg Street in St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle in St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

