Margaret Hill

ST. ALBANS — On May 30, 2017 Margaret “Peggy” Hill passed away at St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation in St. Albans, Vt. at the age of 93.

Peggy was born on Aug. 8, 1923 in Doylestown, Pa. to Daniel and Florence Patterson. The Patterson’s moved to Vermont where her father completed his engineering degree at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Peggy graduated from Northfield High School in 1940. Peggy moved the Washington, D.C. area in 1958 where she lived and worked until retiring in 1989 and moved back to Vermont.

Peggy is survived by her daughter Judith Hay of Dallas, Texas and her son Jarrell Hill and his wife Judy of Monkton, Vt., eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Peggy was pre-deceased by her brother Samuel Patterson of Harper’s Ferry, WV who passed away on Jan. 2, 2007; he is survived by his wife of 59 years Delvina Patterson. Peggy was also pre-deceased by her sons Daniel Ishim and William R. Hill, both of Vermont.

Peggy was an avid sports fan who followed college and professional basketball, football, baseball, and auto racing for decades. Peggy also loved to read and passed on her love of animals to her family.

In lieu of flowers denotations can be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue (www.franklincountyanimalrescue.org).

Viewing hours for family and friends will be held on June 4, 2017 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Brown-McClay Funeral home located at 4 South Street in Bristol, Vt. A graveside service will be held on June 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield, Vt. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to all of those who helped and cared for Peggy including the RN Wendy Audette of Bayada Hospice, St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Addison County Home Health.