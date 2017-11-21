ST. ALBANS — Margaret J. Longley, 85 passed away at her home on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 with her family by her side. She was born on May 18, 1932 in Grand Isle, daughter of the late James and Ida (Cross) Bushey. Mom enjoyed camping, cooking, dancing and spending time with family. She is survived by her children Sharon Weston, John Longley, Deborah and Dan Raymond, Susan Longley, Steven and Linda Longley all of St. Albans. She also leaves the family pet Pee Wee, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by her loving husband James T. Longley in 2005. Special thanks to the Notch and Franklin Home Health.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.