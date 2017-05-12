This post card from the Saint Albans Museum shows the Maplewood Point Tourist Camp.

ST. ALBANS — About a mile north of downtown, past the old Union Carbide (EverReady) plant, was the Maplewood Point Tourist Camp. The camp was there in the 1920s and 1930s. Staff at the Saint Albans Museum is not sure when it closed and was demolished.

As shown on this postcard, the business also offered gas services and had a convenience store. It appears they sold a sundry of goodies.

However, one of the main attractions was the resident bear! It appears at the moment he is enjoying an ice-cold soda. This treatment of wild animals would not be tolerated today, but it was common at the time.

If you have information about the camp or the bear, please contact the museum at 527-7933 or visit their website, stamuseum.org.