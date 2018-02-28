Boiling gets underway at Tator's Sugar Shack in Fairfield last week. Photo by Ashley Callan.

ST. ALBANS – With trees tapped and sap already in the boilers, maple sugar makers are hesitantly optimistic going into the opening months of the 2018 sugar season.

“It’s running good in Fairfield here today,” said Cecile Branon, a sugar maker in Fairfield. Branon Family Maple Orchards, Branon’s maple operation, has been boiling sap since January this year. “The last couple weeks have been weird… but I bet you March will give us some surprises.”

The maple season traditionally occurs when winter begins its crawl into spring, when the first pangs of daytime heat mix with cold nights and create the pressure within the tree needed to pull sap from a spigot. According to Branon, sugar makers have already been harvesting sap well into January.

Between Branon’s orchards in Fairfield and Bakersfield, she predicts that they’ll manage maybe some 80,000 maple taps, if 2018 continues like 2017 did.

Even as sap flows around Vermont, it may be too early to say just how successful the season will be for sugar makers, according to Mark Isselhardt, a University of Vermont Extension maple specialist.

“My stock answer is that some syrup will be made… but it’s incredibly difficult to say at the moment,” Isselhardt said. “Of course there may be some biological and environmental factors here… the weather notwithstanding.”

Warmer weather can shorten the amount of time maple trees produce sap, as it could lead to an earlier budding. Once a tree starts budding, the sap produced by a tree, while still safe to boil into syrup, tastes off. Because of this, farmers tend to stop their taps once a maple tree buds.

According to Isselhardt, warmer days may be on the minds of sugar makers at the start of this season, but it likely won’t be disastrous to maple farms like they were in the past. Isselhardt cited 2012 as an example of year when the weather was more pronounced, as an early heat wave caught producers off guard and continued warm weather closed the season early, leading to a dramatic decline in production.

Branon likened her 2018 production to 2017, a year that, according to Isselhardt, was a record production year in the United States.

“Last year about this same time, we had just started boiling,” Branon said. “And through the last week in March, we made quite a bit of syrup.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 2017 saw some 4,271,000 gallons of syrup produced by Americans, a number that outpaces 2016’s 4,207,000 gallons and easily dwarfs the production of previous years.

For more on the sugaring season, see Wednesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.