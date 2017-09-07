Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center Director Dave Kimel, left, and Mike McCarthy, right, present a proposal for solar canopies at the center during Wednesday night's Maple Run board meeting.

ST. ALBANS — The Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) will be asking voters for permission to buy the building on Catherine Street where the central office is located.

The Maple Run board approved calling a special election at its meeting on Wednesday, along with giving the go-ahead for a solar project at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Complex.

Larry Bevins, owner of 24-36 Catherine Street, where the central office is located, has offered to sell the property to the district for $415,000, payable to him in 100 installments with no interest. He would hold the mortgage.

The installments would match the rent payments the district currently makes for the administration offices, explained Martha Gagner, the district’s business manager. The rent is $4,150 per month.

MRUSD commissioned an appraisal and an engineer’s report on the property. “Both came back very favorable, not showing any deficiencies,” said Gagner.

