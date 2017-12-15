Laura and Eric Sorkin of Runamok Maple pose in their recently purchased Fairfax location.

FAIRFAX — The 50,000 square feet in the old Morse Hardwoods & Millwork Co. building on Fletcher Road in Fairfax will soon house a local Vermont company selling maple syrups and products.

Runamok Maple, a family owned business specializing in barrel-aged, smoked and infused syrups, plans to relocate there in February.

Owners Eric and Laura Sorkin said the maple candy and cream business, which they acquired from Bascom Maple Farms in Brattleboro last winter, will be the first to arrive. The maple syrup production, which is currently operated in Cambridge, will move at a later date.

Despite the consolidation of the two production lines into one space, the Sorkins expect to use only half of the available square footage in the old wood manufacturing building, vacant for more than a year now. “It’s good to have room to grow,” Eric said.

“It’s been awesome to come to this community,” he said. “The town’s been great. Everyone we have met with has been incredibly receptive, really helpful… My sense of it is, people are really happy to see this building get a second life in something vibrant and growing.”

The Sorkins entered the maple syrup industry in 2009, strictly selling their product in bulk. However, with maple syrup prices trending downward and an interest in participating more deeply in the Vermont food scene, the Sorkins decided to change their business model in the summer of 2016 and entered the world of retail.

“The business has grown, better than we had hoped for,” Eric said.

“Part of what we’re doing with maple syrup is to start not just thinking of it as a crop, but to start participating with the vibrant food community in this state,” he said.

