Chad Ely, left, with his attorney Nick Hadden, at his arraignment in December 2016.

ST. ALBANS — A young man who reportedly drove over his ex-girlfriend’s head pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court Thursday morning as part of a plea agreement significantly reducing the State’s charges.

Chad Ely, 29, faced six felony charges for the December 2016 incident, including three counts of second-degree attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Each of those three attempted murder charges carried the possibility of a life sentence.

Per the plea agreement, Ely pleaded guilty only to two counts in court yesterday: aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the deadly weapon in this case being Ely’s Chrysler sedan. The State dismissed the other charges.

Ely could face 5-10 years, to serve, per the plea agreement. The agreement allows his attorney, C. Jordan Handy, to argue for less time, although the results of a pre-sentence investigation will also be a factor in the court’s sentencing.

Deputy State’s Attorney Deb Celis told the court yesterday that she expects the sentencing hearing to take two hours, and that the sentencing will include a statement from the victim in the case, Ely’s ex-girlfriend.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.