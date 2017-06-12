Man holds family at gunpoint

By Messenger Staff More stories by Messenger

ST. ALBANS CITY — A St. Albans man was arrested on multiple charges on Sunday following an early morning home invasion in which the suspect reportedly held a young family at gunpoint.

According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), Jason Ames, 35, broke into a home on Lower Gilman Street and held a family of three at gunpoint, demanding drugs and cash. When he learned they had no drugs, he took the cash belonging to the father, and forced the father to load all of the electronics in the house – televisions, video game consoles and games – and cigarettes into the victim’s own truck, police state.

Ames allegedly then forced the father at gunpoint to drive to an ATM and remove all but one dollar from his bank account. Before leaving the father a short distance from his home, Ames reportedly told him he was keeping the victim’s truck and threatened retaliation if he contacted the police.

