Man accused in car attack held without bail

Chad Ely, left, and Nick Hadden in court yesterday afternoon, during his arraignment.

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS CITY — A St. Albans man was in court Monday for allegedly attempting to run over his ex-girlfriend.

Chad Ely, 28, was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court yesterday afternoon. He faces six felony charges — three counts of attempted second-degree murder, each carrying a sentence of life imprisonment, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which could mean up to 15 years in prison and/or fines of up to $10-25,000.

Ely pled not guilty to all charges.

See the complete story in the Tuesday, Dec. 13 edition of the St. Albans Messenger, or subscribe to the digital edition to read it online.