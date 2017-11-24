WEST ENOSBURG — Kelby Magnan and Amber Mayhew were married on August 5 in West Enosburg.

Amber is the daughter of Charles and Deborah Mayhew of Berkshire. Kelby is the son of Terrance and Joanne Magnan of Sheldon.

A reception was held on the family property in West Enosburg.

Kelby is employed on the family farm, and Amber is employed by NOTCH in Richford.

The matrons of honor were Amber’s daughters, Heather Bosley and Alexis Mayhew. Bridesmaids were: Lane Mayhew, Lindsey Parent and Amanda Combs, sisters of the bride, and Christine Johnson friend of the bride and groom. The flower girl was Mary Jane Tatro.

The best men were Shane Magnan and Dwight Magnan, brothers of the groom. Groomsmen were Terrance Magnan, father of the groom; Larry Lawton, uncle of the groom; Chad Parent, brother in law; and Jason Young, friend of the bride and groom. The sign carriers were: Dustin Magnan, Preston and Parker Bushey, all nephews of the couple.

The couple currently resides in West Enosburg.