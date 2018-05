From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Mable is an absolute darling! She is a very affectionate 5-year-old gray kitty with Russian Blue coloring. Mable is happiest snuggled up on your lap or just being near you. She loves people and is okay with other kitties.

Mable is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.