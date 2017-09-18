ALBURGH — M. Georgette Aylward age 87 years, a lifelong Alburgh resident died unexpectedly early Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2017, at The University of Vermont Medical Center.

Born in Alburgh on, June 21, 1930, she was the daughter of George and Amelia (Duchaine) Blair. She graduated from Alburgh High and on April 13,1950 was married to the love of her life, Stanley Franklin Aylward who predeceased her in 1999. She was involved in the Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary as well as the Island in the Sun Senior Center. She enjoyed her time at the casino, bingo, traveling and her Red Hat friends.

Georgette leaves her two sons and their wives, Stanley Earl and Cricket of Fairfield, Vt. and Robert and Mary of Bristol, Conn.; two sisters, Teresa Aylward and Goldie Cadieux; grandchildren, Trudy and John Cioffi, Craig and Alisa Aylward and Jamie, Matthew and Andrew Aylward; great grandchildren, Jacob, Tanner, Cooper, Andrea, Noah, Hailey, Amelia, Javon, Janiya, Caleb, Aaron and Carter. She is also survived by brother and sister-in-law Edward and Irene Dixson, as well as her friends at Pine Manor.

Besides her parents and husband, Georgette was predeceased by a grandson, Todd Aylward and brothers-in-law, Arthur Aylward and Norman Cadieux.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at 11 a.m. from Saint Amadeus Roman Catholic Church, 75 North Main Street, Alburgh Village, Father Rorgelio Organiza will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Aylward family lot in Saint Amadeus Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gifts in Georgette’s memory may be made to the Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, 4 Firehouse Road, Alburgh 05440 or to the charity of your choice.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.