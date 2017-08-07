Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

STAMFORD, Conn. — Lynn E. Poirier, age 55 passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2017 in Stamford, Conn.

Born in Wallingford, Conn. on, Jan. 6, 1962, she was the daughter of Paul and Jeannine (Albert) Poirier. The family moved to Vermont in 1962 and she attended school in Montgomery Center. She received her master’s degree from the UVM in physical therapy. She was presently working as a physical therapist at the Stamford Hospital.

Lynn is survived by her mother, Jeannine Poirier of Highgate Center; two brothers, Clifford Poirier and wife Amy of Highgate Center and Guy Poirier of Victor, Idaho; two sisters, Jessica Maldonado and husband Abdiel of Los Lunas, N.M. and Roseanne Bardsley and husband David of Malta, N.Y.

She was predeceased by her father, Paul Poirier in 2017 and a nephew C.J. in 1989.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at 11 a.m. from Saint Louis Roman Catholic Church, 186 Lamkin Street, Highgate Center. Father James E. Zuccaro will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Saint Louis Cemetery.

There will be no public calling hours.

Gifts in Lynn’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.