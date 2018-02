From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Lyle is the most outgoing cat you’ll ever meet! He came to us as a stray barn cat but now he knows what it’s like to be spoiled and he expects it! He loves pending his time with people and lets you know when he wants to be scratched! If you’re looking for a king of the house, Lyle is your guy.

Lyle is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.