From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Luna is a female black cat, 5 years old and full of love! This gentle snuggle-bug loves everyone! She is a natural lap-cat, and wants to be with her people, making sure that no lap goes cold. Luna gets along well with other cats and most likely dogs too.

Luna is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.