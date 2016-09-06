LUMBRA ~ GOSS

Just

EAST FAIRFIELD — Craig and Joan Lumbra, of East Fairfield, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Callie Elizabeth, to Adam Rupert Goss, the son of Tom Goss of Enosburg Falls, and Kelly Bailey of St. Albans. Callie is a graduate of Bellows Free Academy and St. Michael’s College in Colchester. She is employed as a classroom teacher in Westford. Adam is a graduate of Enosburg Falls High School and Mt. Ida College in Boston. He is employed as a funeral director at Spears Funeral Home. A September 2016 wedding is planned.