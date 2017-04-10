Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

EAST FAIRFIELD — Lucille “Jean” Bryce, age 92, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 surrounded by her family at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Jean was born Oct. 15, 1924 in East Fairfield to the late Hugh and Hazel (Nolin) McLaren.

She attended school in East Fairfield for eight years and then graduated from Brigham Academy in Bakersfield in 1942. Jean married Robert Bryce on March 13, 1944 and they had four children together. When they first got married they operated a dairy farm; Jean would milk in the mornings and evenings, pitch the hay, boil the sap and take care of her children and mother-in-law. Jean had a tremendous work ethic and when they moved off the farm in 1954, she began working at several different businesses in the area including, Robert’s Store, Dr. Hooper’s Office, Fonda and for 25 years at Union Carbide.

Jean was active in the community and she was instrumental in forming the East Fairfield Women’s Auxiliary in 1973. She was also an auxiliary member of V.F.W. Robert E. Glidden Post 78 in St. Albans. In Jean’s spare time she enjoyed playing Bingo, going to card parties, making quilts and afghans for her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Carol Clokey of Montgomery, Judy Bryce of East Fairfield, Marcia Ladue and her husband Joseph Sr. of St. Albans and John Bryce and his significant other Kim Haley of Derby; six grandchildren, Stacy Maynard and her husband Willie of Bakersfield, Pamela Brooks of Parkville, Md., Joe Ladue Jr. of St. Albans, Shawn Ladue and his wife Joanna of Milton, Ericka Luneau and her husband Brent of Flower Mound, Texas, Jason Bryce and his significant other Judy Wetherby of Richford and Ellie Conger of Swanton; 16 great grandchildren; her sister, Helen Marshia and her husband Raymond of East Fairfield and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband, Robert Bryce; stillborn son, Michael Bryce; son-in-law, Douglas Clokey; daughter-in-law, Jean Bryce; newborn granddaughter, Jamie Bryce; great granddaughter, Karissa Brooks and sisters, Charlene Doyle and Freida Mitchell and her husband Denver.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 3 p.m. at St. Anthony’s / St. George’s Catholic Church, VT Route 36, East Fairfield. Interment will be held later this spring in St. George’s Cemetery in Bakersfield.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to East Fairfield Women’s Auxiliary, c/o Judy Bryce, P.O. Box 53, East Fairfield, VT 05448 or to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.

