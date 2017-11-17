ST. ALBANS — Lucille Gaetane Choiniere, age 81, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Holiday House Residential Care Facility. She was born in Saint-Rémi, Québec, Sept. 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Antoine and Lucienne (De Repentigny) Riendeau. Lucille married Fabio Choiniere on May 25, 1957, at the Church of the Nativity, Swanton and together they made their home in St. Albans for 60 years.

In addition to being a homemaker, Lucille managed the family business, Fabe’s Taxi Service, for 30 years. Lucille was a communicant of Holy Angels Parish. She was a member of the Holy Angels Choir, The Ladies of St. Anne, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #1, and the VFW Auxiliary Unit #758. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, singing traditional Franco-American songs, reading, crocheting and knitting. Memère enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by her husband of 60 years, Fabio Choiniere of St. Albans, their children, Marc Choiniere and his wife Julie Concannon of Swanton, Bernard Choiniere and his wife Loretta Choiniere of Hudson, N.H., and Michèle Choiniere and her husband Christopher Rottler of Burlington, her grandchildren, Samuel, Chantal, Rachelle, Marielle, Joelle and Isabella. She leaves her brothers and sisters Fernande Benjamin of Fort Myers, Fla.; Gaston Riendeau and his wife Aline of Swanton, Vt.; Alban Riendeau and his wife Susie of Melbourne, Fla.; and Michelle Riendeau of Apopka, Fla. as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins in Vermont and Québec. She was predeceased by her parents, as well as her sisters Pauline Riendeau, Victoire Riendeau, and Marguerite Boulerice. She also leaves her aunt (Ma tante) Madeleine Beaulieu from St. Remi, Quèbec.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Church. Interment will follow in the Choiniere family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visiting hours will held on Monday, November 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Lucille to Holy Angels Church, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478, or to Cure PSP, 30 E Padonia Rd., Suite 201, Timonium, MD 21093 or at psp.org. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services, where condolences and memories may be shared at www.bradyandlevesque.com.