ST. ALBANS- Louise was born Aug. 1, 1935 at home in Beebe, Quebec, daughter of the late Eugene E. and Annie Mae (Rolleston) Shepard.

Louise was educated at the Beebe Intermediate School, graduated from Bugbee Business School at Stanstead College, and lived and worked in Sherbrooke, Calgary before moving to Hawaii in 1960, where she remained until retirement in 1999, returning to Beeb and St. Albans to be with family.

Louise enjoyed playing golf, working in pottery, yard and garden work, reading, writing poetry and visiting casinos.

She is predeceased by her husband Clifford Poulton (of 35 years) in 1996, her sisters: Linnie; Leona Shepard; Freda Hibbard; Gladys Carr; Esther Choiniere; Elaine Grant; Barbara Henderson and brothers: Raymond; Elwin and Derward Shepard. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Joan (Jack) Fedora; step-children: Gail (Gary) Grelish; Guy and Gary.