FAIRFIELD — On Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, Louis (Sam) Messier passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.

Sam was born Oct. 31, 1922, the son of Edward Messier and Bertha Sorrell Messier Pelkey.

He married Ethel Cross and together they had five children.

Sam was a hard working individual, always providing for his family no matter how tough things might get. From a very early age of 10, Sam learned the meaning of hard work and this was a quality he carried with him all his life. It never made a difference if it was to help his family, another family or a friend — he was always there to do whatever he could.

A WWII veteran, Sam served his country in the United States Army in Italy and Japan from 1941 to 1945 at which time he received an honorable discharge.

Sam’s family enjoyed the stories he told of his time in the Army, including how he and his buddies pushed the Germans back in Italy helping to win the war. Sam had many entertaining and humorous but true stories of his life and had a great sense of humor, which he retained up until the day he passed.

Later in life, Sam married Mary Page Medeiros. They enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, dancing (Sam was known to break into a good old jig before the night was over) traveling with family and just enjoying life. He loved playing horseshoes with his brother-in-law Vic Jarvis and sister Lucille at their camp in Bakersfield. A lot of tall tales were told over those games and you never really knew who or what to believe.

For many years, Sam had his own bee hives and produced some of the best honey the locals have ever seen. He also enjoyed canning, cooking and teaching others those skills. If he got his hands on anything he canned it, smoked it or pickled it but never wasted it. He always loved to share what he had with others and if you went to visit him you usually went home with some canned pickles, beets or his famous honey.

Sam leaves two daughters: Beverly Bovat and her husband Howard and Diane Lazarski and her husband Al, as well as three sons: Ronald and his wife Sky-Eliza, David and his wife Anna and Michael and his wife Bonnie. In addition, Sam leaves four step-children: Joan, Mary, Jack and Starlene. Sam is survived by several half-sisters and half-brothers as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Sam was predeceased by Ethel Messier in 2016 and by Mary Messier. He was also predeceased by his brother Thomas Messier and his sister Lucille Wells Jarvis.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to his grandson Joe Wetherby and companion Valerie Snider for everything you have done to make his later years so enjoyable. Thanks to Joe and Val, Sam got to spend lots of time fishing, driving the back roads of Vermont enjoying the scenery, visiting casinos and last year a trip in the mobile home to visit friends in Florida. Joe was always a constant in his life and always put Gramps and his needs first. Joe, you were there every day for the last 10 years and we can’t express enough our heartfelt gratitude. We are so proud to say you are family.

In honoring Sam’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A private service with full military honors will take place April 29th, 11 a.m at St. George Cemetery in Bakersfield. Condolences can be sent to the family of Sammy Messier at” The Messier Family, P.O. Box 1024, c/o Jan Wells, St. Albans, VT 05478